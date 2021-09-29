Beaumont man indicted for robbery after attempting to rob 2 stores

When two similar robbery attempts were reported, police suspected the same person had committed both.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up a robbery indictment to a 22-year-old Beaumont man after he unsuccessfully tried to rob two stores, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Beaumont native Xavier D’Andre James was indicted Wednesday on two counts of aggravated robbery and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

Beaumont Police responded to the first call about a robbery at the Check n' Go located on the 3000 block of Phelan Blvd on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 11:28 a.m.

When responding officers questioned the manager, she told them James attempted to rob the store by giving her a note that said the store was surrounded and instructed her to put money in a bag, according to probable case affidavit.

The manager told James she had a handgun. James attempted to open the cash drawer and steal an iPad that was tethered to the counter. He was unsuccessful in these attempts and left the store.

Beaumont Police were able to get a description of James from witnesses at the scene.

About an hour and a half later, Beaumont Police responded to a call about another robbery at the Title Max located on the 3000 block of College St., right before 1 p.m. James allegedly told a Title Max clerk that he had two minutes to give him all his money, or men that were outside would come in and shoot him.

The clerk got James to leave and was able to give police a description of his vehicle.

Officers located James and the vehicle matching the description at the 4100 block of E. Lucas less than half an hour later. When questioned, James admitted to the attempted robberies, according to a probable cause affidavit.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.