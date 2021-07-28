Beaumont man indicted, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Officials were called after a Beaumont mother found messages in her 16-year-old daughter's phone that police said were from the suspect.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old Beaumont man was formally indicted Wednesday for the online solicitation of a minor.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday charging Skylor Dill with the online solicitation of a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Beaumont Police were called after a mother found messages in her 16-year-old daughter's phone sent on Feb. 22, 2020, that police said were from Dill.

The text messages were of a sexual nature, seeking relations with the underage girl, according to officials. Officials determined it was not the first time that Dill approached the teen for sex.

The victim was interviewed at the Garth House where it was determined that Dill had made previous requests to the teen.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.