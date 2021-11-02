Beaumont man indicted for murder after fatal stabbing in late November

Investigators say the two men had an “ongoing disturbance” with each other that led to a fight.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 37-year-old man has been indicted for the murder of a Beaumont man after a fatal stabbing in November.

Donald Bryan Cooper, of Beaumont, was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail after the stabbing death of Creighton Landrio, of Beaumont, on Nov. 24, 2020, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont Police officers were called to the scene of the 2100 block of McFaddin Avenue where Landrio, 48, was stabbed to death.

Investigators say Landrio and Cooper had an “ongoing disturbance” with each other that led to a fight, which resulted in Landrio being stabbed.

Investigators found Cooper while at the scene.

(Editor's note: The video above is from a November 24, 2020 newscast)

