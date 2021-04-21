Beaumont man indicted on capital murder charge after girlfriend's body found in Louisiana

The man is facing a first-degree capital murder charge and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for capital murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

Jonathan Menard, 35, is accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Kayla Rice, 33, of Beaumont. Her body was found in a shallow grave in Vinton, LA on Feb. 11. Detectives say she was 24 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by 12news reveals that a witness said Menard asked for help in burying Rice's body. She died from asphyxia.

On Jan. 20, 2021, Beaumont Police announced Rice had not been seen since late November 2020. She was reported missing in December 2020 by an out-of-state relative. Police say her vehicle was “physically altered” when it was located.

Menard was arrested in Calcasieu Parish on Feb. 11, for a parole violation.

Beaumont investigators filed a tampering with evidence charge and had a warrant issued for Menard on Feb. 22. He was then transferred from Calcasieu Parish to Jefferson County on Feb. 25, where he awaited additional charges.

On March 23, Beaumont detectives announced the murder charge for Menard in the death of Rice.

Menard is facing a first-degree capital murder charge and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case alongside the Beaumont Police Department and the FBI.