Beaumont Police have indicted a man for a July murder. Lawrence McCartney, 31 of Beaumont, was indicted on a murder charge but a Jefferson Grand Jury on Wednesday. He is charged with the shooting death of 58-year-old Arthur Crooks.

On Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 8:57 p.m., Officers responded to Flamingo Street in reference to a victim of a shooting. When officers got on scene they located an unresponsive male in a vehicle. The vehicle was on the front lawn of a residence.

EMS responded but the victim, a Beaumont man, was deceased. Investigators learned the disturbance started at the victim’s residence.

Witnesses said the victim was intoxicated and arguing with other people at the house and with neighbors. The victim then struck a pole with his vehicle and continued to drive recklessly, argue and threaten people in the area. That's when the victim threatened and struck a neighbor with his vehicle.

The neighbor, 31-year-old Lawrence McCartney, told officers he feared for his life and shot the victim.

The victim was identified as Arthur Crooks, a 58 year old Beaumont Man.

An arrest was not initially made, however the case was sent over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Lawrence McCartney on the charge of Murder.

McCartney was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

