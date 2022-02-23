Suspect indicted for murder in connection with fatal 2021 shooting of Beaumont man

A motive for the murder has been listed as robbery.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up a murder indictment to a 21-year-old Beaumont man in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of 29-year-old Tyler Womack.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a July of 2021 newscast.)

Jacorry Jamard Green was already in jail for a robbery charge when Judge Ben Collins signed a murder warrant in July of 2021, officially charging him with the murder of Womack. Police believe the motive for the murder was robbery.

Green is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a more then $1.5 million bond, according to jail records.

The fatal shooting took place on early Sunday, July 11, 2021 morning. Beaumont police were called to the 4200 block of Woodlawn Drive in reference to a victim of a shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Womack suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Womack was pronounced dead at the scene.

A trail of blood that led to a nearby residence and evidence found there led investigators to believe the shooting occurred at a different location, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Detectives later learned that Green was allegedly involved in the murder, according to a probable cause affidavit. Green already had an active warrant out for his arrest for robbery and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Beaumont Police found Green two days later in a vehicle in the 900 block of W. Florida. Two other people were in the vehicle when police found Green.

Green was found to be in possession of a handgun that police believe was taken during the Sunday shooting.

Police obtained a sworn statement from a witness who said Green told them he was at the scene at the time of the murder, according to the affidavit.

Those who knew Womack previously told 12News that he left a lasting legacy thanks to his positive attitude and his memorable way of putting others first through his words and actions.

“He was just a great guy overall, and that is all I can really say about that,” Ryan Leger, Womack's friend said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a probable cause affidavit:

On Sunday, July.11, 2021 at approximately 1:21 am,-Beaumont Police Officers were dispatched to 4290 Woodlawn Drive, in reference to a victim 614 shooting.

Upon their arrival, they located a white male subject, later identified as TYLER Womack DOB 08-08-91, suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced WOMACK deceased at the scene.

Detectives received Crime Stoppers information that defendant Green had been involved in the Murder, and that the motive for the Murder was Robbery.

Detectives began to search for defendant, Green, who had an active Robbery warrant, and who was wearing an ankle GPS monitor.

On 07-13-21 Green was located in a vehicle, along with two other subjects in the 900 block of W. Florida. Defendant Green was placed under arrest for the warrant and during his arrest, he was found in possession of a handgun (Glock Model 26, 9 mm, Serial #BCLE037) believed to have been taken during the Agg. Robbery/Murder scene.

Detectives also obtained a sworn statement from a witness, who stated defendant Jacorry admitted to being at the scene during the Murder.

