BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas man has been indicted after allegedly kidnapping a woman, raping her and then shooting her in the hand.

Joseph Morris Broussard III has been indicted on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.

RELATED: Beaumont Police arrest man they say kidnapped, raped, shot woman Tuesday morning

On Tuesday, February 5, at around 9:30 a.m., Beaumont Police were called to 2550 Milani in Beaumont on reports of a shooting victim according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers learned a woman had been shot in the hand but was no longer at the scene according to the document.

She managed to escape and police were called Tuesday morning according to police.