Beaumont man indicted in May armed robbery of Game X Change

A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of Brandon Tyrone Mayberry in connection with the May 31, 2023, armed robbery.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted in connection with the armed robbery of a Beaumont video game store in late May.

Brandon Tyrone Mayberry, 20, of Beaumont was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday on a first degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on June 5, 2023.)

Police say he and another man robbed the Game X Change at 4104 Dowlen Rd on April 25, 2023, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Mayberry was arrested at an apartment building in the south end of Beaumont by Beaumont Police Officers at around 8 p.m. on June 2, 2023.

Two men armed with handguns walked into the Game X Change at 4105 Dowlen Rd in Beaumont on April 25, 2023, and robbed the store according to a previous Beaumont Police Department news release.

Police say the two men, who could be seen in surveillance video, stole both cash and video games in the robbery.

Police obtained an aggravated robbery warrant for Brandon Tyrone Mayberry in connection to the armed robbery on May 31, 2023.

Mayberry is suspected in several other robberies in Beaumont and surrounding counties according to police.

Mayberry's bond was set at $500,000 by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Police say they were able locate Mayberry thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

The other suspect involved in this armed robbery was arrested on May 25, 2023.

20-year-old Beaumont man Daniel Leatherwood was arrested on an unrelated charge. He was later taken into custody for the robbery after speaking with detectives.

