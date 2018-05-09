BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted one Beaumont man after he shot his son-in law multiple times over loud music back in July.

Police responded to a residence on Ironton Avenue just past 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 28, 2018 in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found 48-year-old Juan Antonio Medrano Azocar with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that Azocar had been drinking with friends when his father-in-law, Angel Marquez, asked him to turn the music down.

That's when Marquez shot Azocar 3 times with a handgun and then attempted to shoot him twice more with a shotgun.

Witnesses say Marquez then walked off and said "If anyone comes towards me, i'll shoot them."

Police arrested Marquez on Saturday, July 28, 2018 anf charged with aggravated assault and family violence.

Marquez was indicted in the 252nd District Court of Jefferson County for aggravated assault.

