BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted on a bank robbery charge in connection with a credit union robbery on MLK Parkway in August.

Clarence Richard Griffin was arrested after investigators say he went into Beaumont Community Credit Union on August 8 and took $2,100 in cash from a teller.

Griffin is accused of demanding money from a teller with a plastic bag over his hand, attempting to appear he had a weapon according to a Department of Justice news release.

RELATED: Beaumont Police investigating robbery at credit union on MLK, suspect arrested

From a Department of Justice news release:

A 29-year-old Beaumont, Texas man has been indicted for robbing a bank in the Eastern District of Texas announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Clarence Richard Griffin was indicted by a federal grand jury today and charged with bank robbery.

According to information presented in court, on Aug. 8, 2019, Griffin is alleged to have entered the Beaumont Community Credit Union on MLK Parkway in Beaumont, approached the teller with his hand inside a plastic bag simulating a weapon, and demanded money. Griffin then fled the credit union with approximately $2,100 in cash and was apprehended a short time later near the credit union with the stolen cash, plastic bag, and bank tracking device. Video surveillance supported witness accounts.

If convicted, Griffin faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.