PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Beaumont man is facing a felony charge after investigators say he tried to steal a bra, two pairs of pajamas and other items from a Port Arthur store.

Court documents say Rafer Bowman tried to steal a handbag, a pair of boots and other items by concealing them and walking past registers in December 2019 at Target on Hwy. 365.

The 58-year-old was indicted on a felony theft charge on Wednesday. Court documents say he had other theft convictions at the time.

In all, the merchandise he's accused of trying to take was worth $324.90 according to the documents.

'Asset Protection' stopped Bowman and recovered the items according to investigators.

