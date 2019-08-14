BEAUMONT, Texas — A 50-year-old Beaumont man was indicted on Wednesday on felony theft charges after investigators said he took thirteen St. Francis garden statues from a Beaumont HEB.

Tomas Jesus Moraida is accused of taking $281.17 in statues from HEB in the 3500 block of College Street in Beaumont on May 27, 2019.

Court documents say a vehicle pulled up to HEB and the driver loaded the garden statues and left. A store employee recognized the thief as the same man who stole outdoor items on May 25 according to the documents.

Police found Moraida had two previous convictions for theft according to investigators.

Moraida was also indicted for felony criminal mischief.