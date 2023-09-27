Beaumont man indicted in connection to 2021 murder

Terry Jerome Booker, Jr., 27, of Beaumont, is charged in the July 11, 2021 murder of Tyler Womack, 29, of Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted in connection to the 2021 murder of another man.

Terry Jerome Booker, Jr., 27, of Beaumont, is charged in the July 11, 2021 murder of Tyler Womack, 29, of Beaumont.

This indictment comes after another suspect in this murder, Jacorry Jamard Green, changed his plea to guilty midway through his trial as part of a deal that would result in him serving a 20-year prison sentence, according to prosecutors.

The deal was contingent on him testifying against two others involved in the crime.

A day after Green took this plea, Booker, Jr. was arrested on a murder warrant with a $1 million bond.

The deadly shooting took place early Sunday morning on July 11, 2021. Beaumont Police were called to the 4200 block of Woodlawn Ave, after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Womack on the front porch of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a trail of blood that led back to a nearby residence. At the second residence, officers found evidence that suggested the deadly shooting took place there.

Detectives received information through Crimes Stoppers tips that identified Green as a suspect, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police obtained a sworn statement from a witness who said Green told them he was at the scene at the time of the murder, according to an affidavit.

During an interview with police, Green implicated Booker, Jr. as being one of the persons involved in the robbery and shooting of Womack.

