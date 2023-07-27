Beaumont man held at gunpoint during online-sale meetup, 27-year-old suspect facing charges

Police believe Khalil Robinson, 27, was one of the 'multiple armed suspects' that approached and held a victim at gunpoint during an online-sale meetup.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man has been arrested after police say he was involved in the aggravated robbery of another man during an online-sale meetup.

On July 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., a Beaumont resident negotiated a merchandise sale online and agreed to meet in person.

Once at the meeting location, multiple armed suspects approached and held the victim at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say the suspects rummaged through the victim's vehicle, stole the merchandise and other items and then left the area.



Beaumont Police Department detectives worked this case throughout the day which led them to identify 27-year-old Beaumont resident Khalil Robinson as being involved in the aggravated robbery.

A search warrant was executed at Pointe North Apartment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday by officers with Beaumont's Special Assignment Unit and Special Services Division.

Robinson was found inside and arrested for motion to revoke probation for burglary, according to the release.

Through the search, officers found evidence that linked Robinson to the robbery and was charged additionally for aggravated robbery.

Robinson was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held under a $500,000 bond set by Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Ben Collins Sr.



This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.