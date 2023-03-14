Beaumont man pleads guilty to assaulting woman and her child in 2020, maximum sentence reduced

Corie Reed, 32, changed his plea to guilty as part of an open plea that would prevent the punishment from being enhanced. The most Reed can be sentenced is 10 years.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has had his maximum sentence reduced after pleading guilty to a lesser offense in court Tuesday morning.

Corie Reed, 32, was charged with assault family violence and injury to a child after he assaulted a woman, then choked her child before throwing them to the ground in 2020, according to police.

Both of these charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and prosecutors in this case were prepared to seek a punishment of up to 20 years for Reed.

Reed appeared before the Criminal District Court Tuesday morning as a jury was about to be seated.

He changed his plea to guilty as part of an open plea that would prevent the punishment from being enhanced, which means the most Reed can be sentenced to is 10 years.

The sentence could also be probated.

Judge John Stevens ordered a pre-sentencing report. A sentencing date will be set after the report is ready.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information