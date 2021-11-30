Beaumont man gets 40 years for human trafficking, 2018 death of Nederland man

The sentences will run concurrently and he could be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man facing charges of human trafficking and murder connected to the 2018 death of a Nederland man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from 2018.)

Duane Lamont Owens, Jr., who was originally charged with murder in the 2018 death of Michael Legg, of Nederland, pleaded guilty, on Tuesday, to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and may face a $10,000 fine for Legg’s death.

Owens also faced a charge of continuous trafficking of persons related to the case.

He pleaded guilty to the trafficking charge and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The charge could have gotten him 99 years and he still may face another $10,000 fine.

The sentences will run concurrently and he could be eligible for parole after serving half of his 40 year sentence.

Owens also faced four other charges which were dismissed as part of his guilty pleas.

Those charges were burglary of a habitation, aggravated robbery, murder and assault-family violence.

The charges are part of a much larger picture police say came to light after Legg was found tied up and beaten to death in his Beauxart Gardens home.

Charges were filed against Owens after police said they watched doorbell video that showed him breaking into Legg's home.

Owens was also accused of trafficking Ashlie Martinez, who was also charged in Legg's death.

Attorney Ryan Gertz, who is representing Martinez, previously told 12News that Martinez met Owens on a dating app and says their relationship turned violent when Owens became her pimp.

“Duane threatened Ashlie’s daughter, her family, her sisters and her mother and said things like I know where they live if you leave me I will go get them," Gertz said in a 2018 interview.

In 2018, Gertz told 12News Martinez is not the only human trafficking victim. He said Owens trafficked several women in Beaumont and even some out of state.

Gertz believes that Martinez was threatened on the night of the crime. The attorney said that Legg invited Martinez over as a prostitute and threatened her by pointing at a gun lying on a table, according to file stories.

Gertz claims Martinez asked Owens and one other suspect for help after she felt threatened. The two suspects brought a gun and tied up Legg's hands and feet while Martinez broke a wine bottle on his head, according to a grand jury indictment.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.