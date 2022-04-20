x
'Just got out of hand:' Beaumont man gets 25 years in prison for stabbing 48-year-old in fight

"Honestly, not a moment goes by that I do not have regret or remorse for what I've done," Donald Cooper said in court. "I am not a bad person at all."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man who previously entered a guilty plea to murder learned Wednesday morning he will spend 25 years in prison for a 2020 stabbing death

Donald Bryan Cooper appeared via Zoom before Judge Raquel West for sentencing. He told the judge, "Honestly, not a moment goes by that I do not have regret or remorse for what I've done. I am not a bad person at all."

According to 12News file stories, Cooper stabbed Creighton K. Landrio, 48, of Beaumont, as the two men fought at a home in the 600 block of Sixth Street. Creighton died from his injuries.

"Things just got out of hand," Cooper said in court on Wednesday. "If I had time to think about it I wouldn't have went that route at all."

He apologized to the victim's family and to his own family before sentence was handed down.

The judge said he will receive credit for time served already in jail.

RELATED: Beaumont man indicted for murder after fatal stabbing in late November

Credit: Beaumont Police Department
Donald Bryan Cooper

