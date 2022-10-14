Beaumont man facing multiple charges after police find drugs, money in vehicle

Officers found what they believed to be 159 grams of Hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of Soma pills, and 16 grams of Oxycodone.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 40-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple charges after police found drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop.

The drugs were found on October 13, 2022. Beaumont Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Rivercrest Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Officers found what they believed to be 159 grams of Hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of Soma pills, and 16 grams of Oxycodone, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Police also found a large sum of money.

Officers arrested Bryan Joseph Minnard and took him to the police department, where narcotics detectives interviewed him.

Minnard is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6:33 p.m. Beaumont Police made a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Rivercrest. Officers located what was later determined to be 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of suspected Soma pills, 16 grams of suspected Oxycodone, and a large sum of U.S. Currency.

Bryan Joseph Minnard, a 40 year old Beaumont man, was placed under arrest and transported to the Beaumont Police Department, where he was interviewed by Narcotics Detectives. After speaking with Detectives he was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in for:

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG-1 $50,000 bond

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG -1 $50,000 bond

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG-3 $20,000 bond

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.