Beaumont man facing multiple charges after attempted armed robbery of area game room

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to rob an area game room with a gun.

Beaumont Police went to a game room located in the 3600 block of Stagg Drive after receiving a call about a robbery in progress. When officers arrived at the game room, the suspect was still inside the game room.

The suspect was later identified as Roderick McKinney, 30, of Beaumont. McKinney was taken into custody without incident.

Officers later learned McKinney entered the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from an employee. The employee was able to call police during the robbery.

Police took McKinney to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives and then to the Jefferson County Jail. McKinney was charged with aggravated robbery, “felon in possession of a firearm,” and also had outstanding warrants.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

