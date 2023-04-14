'Not fast enough': Beaumont man facing charges after Friday morning burglary, chase ends in arrest

"He thought he could outrun our officers, but didn’t quite have the skills."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The "burglar was fast, but not fast enough," is what Beaumont Police are saying after a burglary gave way to a chase and ended in the arrest of a 28-year-old Beaumont man.

It happened Friday morning. Officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Normandy Street after receiving a call about a burglary in progress around 9:30 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

A witness was able to describe the suspect. When officers arrived, they saw a suspect matching the description.

The suspect, who was later identified as Mario Holloman, ran away and a chase began, according to the release.

Officers said Holloman ran through backyards and across several streets, jumping 8-foot-high fences to try and escape.

"He thought he could outrun our officers, but didn’t quite have the skills," Beaumont Police said in a release.

The officers chasing Holloman were strapped with 20 pounds of gear but were able to keep up and eventually caught him in the 3200 block of Lampasses Street. Holloman reportedly had stolen items from the burglary on him, according to the release.

Officers took Holloman to the Beaumont Police Station where he was interviewed by detectives. Holloman was taken to jail for burglary, evading and a parole warrant.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

