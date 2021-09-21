Beaumont man faces up to life in prison for string of robberies across Southeast Texas

Beaumont detectives and federal agents interviewed the man, and he confessed to his role in the robberies.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man faces up to life in prison for his role in a string of armed robberies across Southeast Texas, according to a Tuesday announcement from Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Prosecutors said during a two week span, from January 11, 2021, through January 21, 2021, Moses Ray Rhine, Jr., 21, of Beaumont, and others conspired to commit armed robberies of at least five local convenience stores.

Rhine pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence Tuesday, Sept. 21 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The stores involved in the robberies were all engaged in interstate commerce.

Federal investigators said each store had surveillance cameras that recorded the robberies. Beaumont detectives and federal agents interviewed Rhine, and he confessed to his role in the robberies.

“This case was more than just a garden-variety market robbery by a junior varsity robber,” Ganjei said. “Rhine and his crew robbed convenience stores across the Beaumont community. Thanks to the excellent work of ATF and Beaumont Police, this robbery crew has been neutralized and their robbery spree has been brought to an end.”

A federal grand jury indicted Rhine on June 2, 2021. After his guilty plea, he faces up to life in federal prison. The sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, Ganjei said.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

