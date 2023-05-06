Beaumont man charged with DWI, evading arrest after deputies find empty whisky bottles in truck following slow-speed chase

Jesse Bahena told deputies he didn't stop after seeing emergency lights and hearing sirens because he had to go to the restroom, according to an affidavit.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted on driving while intoxicated and evading arrest charges.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10:50 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Hwy 90 near Broadway in Jefferson County in reference to a Grey Dodge Ram failing to maintain control of a single lane.

Dispatch told deputies the caller observed the driver, now identified as Jesse Bahena, swerving from lane to lane and driving between 42-55 mph, which is under the speed limit in that specific area of Highway 90.



Dispatch said multiple people called in on this same vehicle due to him holding up traffic and was driving in the center lane not allowing other vehicles to pass him up, according to a probable cause affidavit



While traveling on Highway 90, dispatch said the vehicle being driven by Bahena had attempted to turn in front of another vehicle and almost caused an accident.

Bahena then turned into Big D's gas station on Highway 90 and callers waited around near the vehicle until deputies arrived, according to the affidavit.

Deputies were later told that Bahena drove off and went westbound on Highway 90 into Liberty County.



Dispatch said the vehicle drifted onto the eastbound side of traffic while still traveling westbound, stopped for a short amount of time on the wrong side of traffic, then begin traveling westbound again.

A deputy who was en route to the call finally made contact and initiated a traffic stop, but Bahena didn't stop even though the deputy had on his emergency lights and sirens, according to the affidavit.



The deputy saw Bahena turned in to the Krooz In gas station in Liberty County and initiated a felony takedown along with other deputies on scene.

Bahena didn't comply with the deputies' orders to exit the vehicle, according to the affidavit.



The driver's side door was later opened and Bahena was taken out of the vehicle and placed on his stomach as hand restraints were applied.

Deputies say they could smell the alcohol emitting from his breath.



Bahena was too intoxicated to walk to the patrol vehicle so he was assisted by deputies, according to the affidavit.



Deputies say Bahena had a slurred speech while speaking and could not stay on topic when asked questions.

A Texas Standardized Field Sobriety Test was not performed because Bahena was unable to maintain his balance.



Bahena told deputies he had consumed alcohol prior to driving and didn't stop his vehicle after seeing emergency lights and hearing sirens because he had to go to the restroom, according to the affidavit.

Deputies on scene found 14 mini bottles of Jim Beam Whiskey unopened and still sealed in his vehicle. They also found three empty 50 ML bottles inside the vehicle.

Bahena was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.

