53-year-old Beaumont man dead from fatal 2 a.m. shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — A fatal shooting that happened early this morning left 53-year-old Claude McField dead.
Beaumont police responded to a call in reference to a shooting on Wednesday, June 16 at 2:46 a.m., in the 4400 block of Magnolia St., in Beaumont, Texas.
When Officers arrived, they located the victim in the middle of the roadway suffering from gun shot wounds.
When Beaumont emergency medical services arrived, the victim was pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified as Beaumont resident, Claude McField, 53.
According to police, a witness described the suspect in connection to the fatal shooting as a Black male, approximately 5’10, with dreadlocks and wearing all black clothing.
The investigation is on-going. 12NewsNow will keep you updated.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
