Beaumont man facing charges after detectives find suspected synthetic marijuana, more in city's North End

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after Beaumont Police detectives found a "large amount" of drugs in the city's North End.

It happened Friday, March 17, 2022 morning. The Beaumont Police Narcotics Unit along with SWAT, K-9 Officers and the Special Assignment Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 6700 block of Bigner Road.

Detectives found a "large amount" of what they believed to be synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine, and more evidence that suggested drugs were being sold, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Law enforcement arrested Joseph Eaglin and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

This morning, March 17, at 10am, Beaumont Police Departments Narcotics Unit along with SWAT, K-9 Officers and the Special Assignment Unit executed a search warrant at a structure in the 6700 block of Bigner Road in the north end of Beaumont. Inside, Detectives located a large amount of suspected synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine, and other evidence of narcotics trafficking. The occupant, 38 year old Beaumont resident, Joseph Eaglin, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

