Beaumont man facing charges after detectives find suspected synthetic marijuana, more in city's North End

Detectives found what they believed to be synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine, and more evidence that suggested drugs were being sold.
Credit: BPD

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after Beaumont Police detectives found a "large amount" of drugs in the city's North End. 

It happened Friday, March 17, 2022 morning. The Beaumont Police Narcotics Unit along with SWAT, K-9 Officers and the Special Assignment Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 6700 block of Bigner Road.

Detectives found a "large amount" of what they believed to be synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine, and more evidence that suggested drugs were being sold, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Law enforcement arrested Joseph Eaglin and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. 

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

This morning, March 17, at 10am, Beaumont Police Departments Narcotics Unit along with SWAT, K-9 Officers and the Special Assignment Unit executed a search warrant at a structure in the 6700 block of Bigner Road in the north end of Beaumont. Inside, Detectives located a large amount of suspected synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine, and other evidence of narcotics trafficking.  The occupant, 38 year old Beaumont resident, Joseph Eaglin, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

