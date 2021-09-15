Beaumont man arrested, accused of unsuccessfully trying to rob 2 stores back to back

Xavier D’Andre James allegedly tried to rob two stores but was chased away by customers the first time, and a clerk the second.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Beaumont man was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after allegedly trying and failing to rob two stores Tuesday.

Beaumont Police responded to the first call about a robbery at the Check n' Go located on the 3000 block of Phelan Blvd on Tuesday at 11:28 a.m.

After further investigation, officers learned that Xavier D’Andre James, 22 of Beaumont, attempted to rob the store by giving a clerk a note that demanded money and said he had a gun, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

The clerk refused James’ demands, and customers ran him off. Beaumont Police were able to get a description of James from witnesses at the scene.

About an hour and a half later, Beaumont Police responded to a call about another robbery at the Title Max located on the 3000 block of College St., right before 1 p.m. James allegedly told a Title Max clerk that he had two minutes to give him all his money, or men that were outside would come in and shoot him.

The clerk got James to leave and was able to give police a description of his vehicle.

Officers located James and the vehicle matching the description at the 4100 block of E. Lucas less than half an hour later. Police took James into custody, and he was later charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

James is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on two bonds totaling $500,000, according to jail records.

From a City of Beaumont news release:

