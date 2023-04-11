PCA: Beaumont man indicted, charged with injury to a child after admitting to shaking 5-month-old boy

The 5-month old boy had four broken ribs and "bilateral detached retinas with hemorrhaging," according to the affidavit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont man could soon stand trial after police said he admitted to shaking a baby so hard that he broke four of his ribs.

Dylan Anthony Banks Sr. was recently indicted on injury to a child, which is a first-degree felony. The indictment comes after a 5-month-old boy was admitted to a Houston hospital and had to be put on a ventilator.

If he is found guilty, Banks could face anywhere from five to 99 years or life in prison.

An investigation into the incident began after the boy was brought him to Texas Children's Hospital on January 20, 2023.

Through testing, medical professionals determined the baby had serious injuries that suggested he had been shaken, according to a probable cause affidavit. Houston Police and CPS were then notified.

The 5-month-old boy had four broken ribs and "bilateral detached retinas with hemorrhaging."

A detective with the Houston Police Department went to the hospital to investigate. The detective interviewed Banks and recorded the interview.

During the interview, Banks admitted to causing the child's injuries, according to the affidavit.

Banks reportedly told the detective that he and the child's mother argued on January 13, 2023 and he was angry after she left to go to work. The baby was crying, and Banks said he hit him on his neck, according to the affidavit.

After hitting him, Banks allegedly told the detective he shook the baby.

Banks said the baby began showing signs of being in medical distress, but said he did not try to get him medical attention. He said five days after the incident, he texted the child's mother saying the baby had stopped breathing and he, "brought him back to life."

Banks is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to jail records.

