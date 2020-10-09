Beaumont man charged with holding 76-year-old woman at gunpoint, pulling her out of car to steal it

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:35 A.M. a 76 Beaumont woman drove to 6810 Prutzman to pick up a 26 year old Beaumont woman. The actor was sitting on a chair outside of a nearby apartment. The 26 year old woman placed some items in the vehicle and went back toward her apartment. The actor approached the 76 year old driver, pointed a gun at her, then forcefully pulled her from the vehicle, causing visible injury. The actor then drove away in the vehicle. Officers tracked one of the victim's cell phones to the 700 block of Washington Blvd. Officers located the stolen vehicle parked behind the house. The suspect was standing near the vehicle and ran. After a lengthy search, officers were unable to locate the suspect.Today, Thursday, September 10, 2020, Detectives arrested Jamey Tatman, a 32 year old Beaumont man, for Aggravated Robbery.

500,000/bond

Investigators ran down leads yesterday and this morning that developed him as suspect

There may be more charges to follow. Detectives are working with FBI for possible Federal Carjacking charge.

He has an extensive history.