Police: Beaumont man charged with robbery after demanding $5 from PNC Bank teller

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. set Leonard Maynard's bond at $555,555.55 after Maynard told him his lucky number was five, according to Collins.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a bank of $5 and told an employee to call the police.

It happened at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the PNC Bank on Interstate 10 in Beaumont. A man walked into the bank and handed the teller a note with intentions to the rob the bank, according to Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

Staff notified police immediately. Officers were on scene within minutes and took the suspect, later identified as 68-year-old Leonard Maynard, into custody.

No weapons were found on Maynard. He was interviewed and booked in to the Jefferson County Jail for robbery, according to Officer Riley.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. set Maynard's bond at $555,555.55 after Maynard told him his lucky number was five, according to Collins.

A psychological evaluation on Maynard has been ordered.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information