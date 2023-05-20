Beaumont man suspected of several Friday night aggravated robberies, auto burglary

When officers searched the SUV they found property that belonged to all five victims along with drugs and a handgun.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An armed 35-year-old man, who Beaumont Police say committed several robberies within just over a half mile of each other, was arrested late Friday night.

Darrell Bowie, 35, of Beaumont, was arrested on four counts of aggravated robbery, burglary of a motor vehicle, two charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Just before 11:15 p.m. a Beaumont officer spotted Bowie driving a GMC Acadia SUV recklessly in the area of 4th and Roberts Streets and was told by a person that Bowie had just fired a weapon.

The officer attempted to stop the Acadia but not before it crashed four blocks away in the 2900 block of Blanchette St, according to the release.

Bowie refused to get out of the SUV and officers ended up having to remove him from it, police said.

Police say they then learned that Bowie had robbed three people at gunpoint in the 1900 block Of Prairie St and robbed two others in an aggravated robbery and an auto burglary in the 1400 block of Washington Blvd.

When officers searched the SUV they found property that belonged to all five victims, what they believe to be PCP and methamphetamine as well as a handgun the release said.

Bowie, who police say is a convicted felon, was medically cleared at a Southeast Texas hospital and then taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was booked on all of the charges.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

