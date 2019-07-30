LUMBERTON, Texas — A 25-year-old Beaumont man has been arrested and accused of leading police on a high-speed chase with speeds of more than 100 miles per hour in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Jordan Redmond Higuera of Beaumont is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of 56 grams of methamphetamine according to a Lumberton Police Department news release.

The chase started in Lumberton and continued into Silsbee before ending with the suspect's arrest in Tyler County.

Lumberton police were called around 1:30 a.m. about a car burglary in progress in the 500 block of North Village Creek Parkway. An officer saw the vehicle on East Walton Road driving at a high rate of speed with the rear hatch open according to the release. The vehicle, a black Honda CR-V, had been reported stolen on Monday from Ginger Lane according to investigators.

The stolen vehicle continued north on Hwy. 96 into Silsbee, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued north on FM 92 into Tyler County, where spikes were used to stop the vehicle near Town Bluff. The driver ran on foot from police, and was taken into custody a few hours later by deputies.

Higuera was arraigned and his bonds total $100,000. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail according to the release.

More charges are expected according to investigators.

From a Lumberton Police Department news release:

Early Tuesday morning around 1:30 am Lumberton Police we notified of a car burglary in progress in the 500 block of North Village Creek Parkway. Officer Colton Havard located the vehicle on East Walton Road traveling at a high rate of speed with the rear hatch open. The suspect vehicle was a black Honda CR-V that had been reported stolen on Monday on Ginger Lane in Lumberton. The stolen vehicle fled north on Highway 96 into Silsbee reaching speeds of over 100 MPH.

The pursuit continued north on F. M. 92 into Tyler County. Tyler County Deputies we able to deploy the spikes and the pursuit ended near Town Bluff with the driver fleeing on foot.



The driver was taken into custody a few hours later by Tyler County Deputies and turned over to Lumberton Police.



He is identified as Jordan Redmond Higuera, 25 of Beaumont. At this time he is being charged with Evading Arrest With a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicular and Possession of 56 Grams of Methampetamine. Justice of the Peace Melissa Minton arraigned Higuera and set bonds totaling $100,000. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail. Investigators expect many more charges of Vehicle Burglary to follow.