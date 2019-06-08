BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested Monday night in connection with a robbery investigators say happened in April 2018.

Gerald Wayne Berry, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and is accused of robbing two people in the 600 block of Pipkin Street in Beaumont on April 23, 2018 according to police.

Berry is in the Jefferson County Jail, and jail records show a bond has not yet been set.

Berry was found and taken into custody Monday by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.