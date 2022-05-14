Man charged with DWI, evading arrest after allegedly approaching children in Beaumont neighborhood

Police said he was seen drinking from a bottle wrapped in a paper bag while driving.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man accused of drinking while driving was arrested Thursday night after a police chase, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

It started in the 5000 block of Helbig Road around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Beaumont Police received a call about a suspicious driver in a silver Buick who was approaching children in the area and trying to talk to them.

Officers found the vehicle and tried to pull over the driver later identified as Robert Strout, 45, of Beaumont, but he refused to stop.

After a brief pursuit, Strout stopped the Buick in the parking lot of Walmart on Dowlen Road.

Police said Strout was seen drinking from a bottle wrapped in a paper bag while driving.

Strout was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading detention with a motor vehicle.

His bond is set at $10,000 for evading arrest and $1,000 for driving while intoxicated, jail records show.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

