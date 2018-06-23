From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Friday, June 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Beaumont Police Narcotics/Vice Unit executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant at a residence in the 2500 block of Pierce. With the assistance of Beaumont PD’s SWAT Team, Special Assignment Unit, K-9 Unit and Patrol Officers, Elijah Nealy, a 27 year old Beaumont man, was taken into custody. A search of the residence yielded approximately 8.9 ounces of marijuana, 86.2 grams on MDMA (Ectasy), 11.96 ounces of codeine, a handgun and an AR-15 style pistol. Nealy was placed under arrest and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of Marijuana. Nealy may also face Federal Charges for these offenses.

