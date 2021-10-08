Beaumont man arrested after deputies find bag containing meth on kitchen table

Investigators were called to a Beaumont residence after a reports of "suspicious activity" in the area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 31-year-old Beaumont man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after investigators found a bag containing methamphetamine at his home.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit executed a narcotics search warrant on the 5700 block of Indian Trails in Beaumont on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 4 p.m.

The search warrant stemmed from complaints about suspicious activity in the area, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators conducted an investigation which included surveillance.

After conducting an investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Wayne Alen Straway and a search warrant for his residence.

During their search, investigators found a bag containing 3.1 grams of methamphetamine on Straway's kitchen table, according to the release.

Straway was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 bond according to jail records.





From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Department release:

On Thursday, 10/07/2021 at 4:00 p.m., Deputies with the JCSO Narcotics Unit executed a Narcotics Search Warrant in the 5700 block of Indian Trails Beaumont, Jefferson County, Texas.

The investigation was initiated when Investigators began receiving multiple complaints from citizens about suspicious activity in the surrounding area.

After conducting an investigation and surveillance in the area, Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for the sole adult occupant of the residence, 31 year old Wayne Alen Straway.

Investigator’s conducted a search of the residence and discovered 3.1 grams of methamphetamine on the kitchen table.

Straway was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where his bond was set at $10,000.00

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.