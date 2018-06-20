A man is in custody after robbing a Jack in the Box at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

From the City of Beaumont...

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at approximately 1:48 am, Derek Scott Marshall, a 46 year old Beaumont man, entered Jack in the Box at 7380 Highway 105, and pointed a handgun at two female employees. He demanded the employees’ mobile phones, and demanded access to the safe. This was not possible without a manager, so he took additional items from employees and fled east bound on foot. Officers located Marshall in the 7200 block of Highway 105. He ran north through a field and officers were able to catch him. Officers recovered stolen items and a handgun. Marshall was transported to Jefferson County Jail and booked in for two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest/Detention with a previous conviction, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and a warrant for Class B Theft.

