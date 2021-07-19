Suspect already in custody for robbery, now being charged for fatal Beaumont shooting

Jacorry Jamard Green is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $1.5 million.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 21-year-old Beaumont man, who was already in jail for a robbery charge, now faces a murder charge for the July 11 shooting that took the life of Tyler Womack, 29.

Judge Ben Collins tells 12News he signed a murder warrant Monday charging Jacorry Jamard Green with the murder of Womack. Green is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $1 million bond for the murder charge and a $500,000 bond for a separate robbery charge.

At this time, police have not released a motive for the murder.

Beaumont Police responded to a call in reference to a shooting at the 4300 block of Woodlawn, on Sunday, July 11, at 1:21 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Womack on the porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

Womack was pronounced deceased by Beaumont Emergency Medical Services when they arrived at the scene.

According to a Beaumont Police Department media release, investigators believe the shooting occurred at a different location; they found a a trail of blood that led to a nearby residence and evidence found there.

Those who knew Womack told 12News that he left a lasting legacy thanks to his positive attitude and his memorable way of putting others first through his words and actions.

“We are in an unfortunate and really sad situation,” Ryan Leger, a longtime friend of Womack, said. “He was just a great guy overall, and that is all I can really say about that.”

Family and friends of Womack reflected on moments and memories Womack made special by just being himself.

“He actually said 'I need to sit by you,'” Christina Bosha, Womack’s previous teacher, said. “What kid wants their desk moved by the teacher?”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.