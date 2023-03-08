Beaumont man admits to 'causing injury' that killed man found dead at apartment complex

On Wednesday, March 8, police arrested Kalin Jamaal Hicks, 28, of Beaumont, in connection with the murder of Byron Bluitt, 58. He's being held on a $720,000 bond.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man charged with murder admitted to police that he caused injury to a Beaumont man, which ultimately resulted in his death.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Beaumont Police arrested Kalin Jamaal Hicks, 28, of Beaumont, in connection with the murder of Byron Bluitt, 58.

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, Beaumont Police officers responded to the McFaddin North Apartments located at 1885 North Street after receiving a call about a deceased person shortly after 7 p.m.

Responding officers found the body of Bluitt. Due to evidence at the scene, it was believed that Bluitt died under suspicious circumstances, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News.

Justice of the Peace Judge N. Doyle ordered an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy findings listed Bluitt's death as a homicide.

While investigating, detectives interviewed several of Bluitt's acquaintances, including Hicks.

During this interview, Hicks admitted to causing injury to Bluitt which resulted in his death, according to the affidavit.

Hicks was able to provide information and details to detectives, which confirmed his confession.

Hicks was charged with murder and Justice of the Peace Ben Collins set Hicks' bond at $720,000.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:09p.m, Beaumont Police responded to an apartment at 1885 North St. in reference to a deceased person. When Officers arrived, they located the victim Byron Bluitt, a 58 year old Beaumont resident. At this time, Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and asking anyone familiar with the victim or with information about this crime to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.