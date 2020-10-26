Beaumont man accused of trying to break into gaming machines before driving away in wrong direction

Witnesses said Larry Foster stopped after fleeing the scene to shove the money in his pants and throw out a yellow hoodie

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after investigators say he was caught trying to break into gaming machines early Monday morning.

Larry Foster had warrants in Beaumont and Hardin County when police say a clerk found him trying to break into the machines at 310 MLK and confronted him. That's when Foster allegedly placed a hard object into the clerk's side and forced him to the front of the store before demanding money.

The clerk handed over money, and Foster left traveling the wrong way on Liberty Street in a black Ford Explorer according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Witnesses called and told police the suspect stopped in the 1200 block of Liberty, shoved money into his pants and dropped a yellow hoodie and bank bag.

An officer found the vehicle and stopped it at Magnolia and North Street according to the release. Foster was arrested on the outstanding warrants and questioned before being taken to jail. He was booked for aggravated robbery and the warrants.

Investigators say more charges are expected, and Foster is accused of trying to break into the machines at the same location on a different date.

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 7:28 A.M., Officers responded to 310 MLK in reference to an Aggravated Robbery. The clerk caught Larry Foster, a 37 year old Beaumont man, attempting to break into the gaming machines and confronted him. Foster placed a hard object into the clerk's side, forced him to the front of the store, and demanded money. The clerk complied and Foster fled traveling the wrong way on Liberty Street in a black Ford Explorer. Witnesses called and advised that the suspect had stopped at a location in the 1200 block of Liberty, shoved money in his pants, and discarded a yellow hoodie and bank bag.

A responding officer located the vehicle and stopped it at Magnolia and North Street. Foster had Beaumont and Hardin County warrants. He was arrested for his warrants and transported to the station to speak to detectives about the robbery. After speaking with detectives, Foster was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in for Aggravated Robbery and the warrants.

Additional charges are expected. Foster is the suspect in a previous report at the same location for attempting to break into gaming machines.