Jury selection begins in trial of Beaumont man accused of taking off clothes, attacking officer in 2018

Joseph Raymond Murphy is accused of assaulting Beaumont Police officers while they were trying to arrest him.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of a man accused of taking off his clothes and attacking a Beaumont police officer.

Joseph Raymond Murphy Jr, 40, of Beaumont, is facing multiple charges after an incident in 2018 that left two Beaumont officers injured.

Murphy is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $200,000.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Beaumont Police went to Shop N Save located at 2675 S. 4th Street, after receiving a call about a disturbance shortly after noon.

The subject of the call, later identified as Murphy, was believed to be intoxicated on Phencyclidine or PCP.

After investigating, police learned Murphy went into the store and began breaking bottles, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Murphy then left the store, walked through traffic, took off his clothes and used his hand to break the windshield of a vehicle.

Officers tried to take Murphy into custody. Murphy hit one of the officers multiple times getting a "large amount" of blood onto the officer's face and neck.

Murphy also spit on the officers during the altercation.

Four officers were eventually able to take Murphy into custody. All the officers were exposed to Murphy's blood and saliva. Two of the those officers were injured during the incident.

Murphy was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injury and intoxication. Afterward, he was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, and resisting transport.

All officers involved were treated for their injuries and exposure.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.



From a Beaumont Police Department release:

