BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man wanted by police for an early Saturday morning murder in downtown Beaumont is now in custody.

Xavier Deshan Joseph, 28, is now being held on a $1 million bond in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility after turning himself in to police on Monday according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Joseph is being held on a murder warrant issued Saturday in the shooting death of Christopher Janice, 27, of Orange.

Police had been waiting since Saturday for Joseph to turn himself in after his lawyer contacted them Saturday after the warrant was issued.

Police say Joseph fatally shot Janice after he intervened when Joseph got into a disturbance with his sister, who police say is Joseph's ex-girlfriend.

Police responded at about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, June 20 to the shooting at Nell’s Place in downtown Beaumont where they found Janice suffering from a gunshot wound to his “upper body,” Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said in a news release.

He was taken by ambulance from the scene in the 400 block of Franklin Street to a Beaumont hospital where her he was pronounced dead the release said.

Beaumont Police said they learned during the investigation that Janice’s sister was involved in a disturbance with her ex-boyfriend, Xavier Joseph, 28, of Beaumont. She went to Nell’s Place to meet with her brother and mother but Joseph arrived and began to assault her, according to the release.

Janice stepped in to stop the assault and began to fight with Joseph. who then shot him and fled the scene in a grey Cadillac, according to police.

