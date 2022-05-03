Police searching for Beaumont man accused of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirement

Police said Gerard Jackson refused to provide a DNA sample, per his registration requirement, according to the release.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a Beaumont man who is accused of failing to comply with a sex offender registration requirement.

Law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant on April 26, 2022, for Gerard Jackson, 41. Jackson was found guilty of first-degree rape with a deadly weapon in 2003 when he lived in Washington, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Jackson is required to register as a sex offender annually. Police said he refused to provide a DNA sample, per his registration requirement, according to the release.

Jackson is described as a 6 feet 9 inches tall man with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 240 pounds, according to the release.

Jackson’s last known address is 765 Madison Avenue in Beaumont.

Anyone with any information that could help police find Jackson is encouraged to call the Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a full Beaumont Police Department release:

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.