Trial begins for Beaumont man accused of continuously trafficking teenage girl at area motel

Shun Eric Simon could face anywhere from 25 to 99 years or life in prison and will not be allowed probation if he is found guilty.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man accused of continuously trafficking a teenage girl to perform sex acts at an area motel is standing trial.

Shun Eric Simon is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a person, which is a felony charge. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $750,000.

Simon previously rejected a plea agreement for 25 years. If he is found guilty, he could face anywhere from 25 to 99 years or life in prison and will not be allowed probation.

The investigation that led up to the trial began after the National Trafficking Hotline sent a tip to the Beaumont Police Department on October 24, 2019 about sex trafficking in Beaumont involving a teenage girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After receiving the tip, police later gathered evidence about a phone that was used to facilitate the trafficking of the victim. The number tied to the phone belonged to Simon, according to the affidavit.

Police also collected evidence in the form of ads from a "known prostitution website."

Provocative pictures of the victim were found in the ads, and sexual services were offered on the site in exchange for money. The victim later identified herself as the person on the ads and said Simon took pictures of her and controlled the meet-ups with the “Johns,” according to the affidavit.

The victim stated she would give all the money to Simon after a sexual encounter.

Police believe Simon was posting ads for sexual services and communicating with "Johns" from September 12, 2019 through about October 22, 2019.

Testimony in the trial began shortly after 1 p.m. Prosecutor Kim Duchamp read the indictment and Judge Stevens asked Simon how he pleaded.

“Not guilty,” Simon said.

Duchamp began her opening statements by telling the jury they would hear from the victim’s mother. She told the jury the victim’s mom will testify about her daughter’s problems with the law, drug use and other problems throughout her teenage years.

The prosecutor said the victim may testify during the trial.

Duchamp told the jury they will hear about how the victim broke up with her boyfriend and began spending time with Simon. She said there was always chaos when Simon was around.

Duchamp said the victim’s mom got a call about her daughter being arrested and how her daughter may have been the victim of human trafficking.

The prosecutor said a detective will testify about the special training he has to investigate these kinds of cases and will walk the jury through the investigation, including how ads featuring the victim’s picture were found.

She said the detective will testify about the phone found during the investigation and what was retrieved from it. Duchamp said this included text messages from “buyers” that use "very specific language used in trafficking."

Defense Attorney John West did not deliver opening statements.

