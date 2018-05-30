A Beaumont man has been indicted for multiple counts continuous Sexual Abuse of a child.

Charles Grant Jr., 49, was accused by three girls, ages 7 to 10-years-old, of molesting them at a storage unit he was renting, according to the affidavit.

The girls claimed that he would take one at a time into the storage unit and have the other two keep watch while he molested each girl.

Grant would then pay each girl and take them shopping with the money he had given them.

The attacks happened between 2015 and 2017 before the girls made an outcry.

