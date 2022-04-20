Beaumont man accused in 2021 shooting death of wife rejects plea deal, may face life in prison if found guilty

If Terry Barlow is found guilty, he could face five to 99 years or life in prison.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man accused of shooting and killing his wife in 2021 rejected a plea deal on Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Raquel West told Terry Bellini Barlow that if a jury found him guilty of murder, he could face five to 99 years or life in prison. Barlow said he knew what rejecting the guilty plea would mean and asked to go to trial.

If Barlow had accepted the plea, he would have received a 50-year sentence. A trial date has not been set.

Barlow was indicted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault in January of 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Ashley Barlow.

The deadly shooting took place on Oct. 23, 2021, according to file stories. Beaumont Police responded to the 600 block of Langham after receiving a call that someone had been shot.

Officers found Ashely Barlow in a parking lot suffered form multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness at the scene told police Terry and Ashley Barlow were having an argument. Terry Barlow pulled out a gun and proceeded to drive away from the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The witness stated that Terry Barlow came back a short time later, chased Ashley Barlow, and shot at her multiple times. The witness was able to hide behind a nearby business.

Terry Barlow left the scene but later turned himself in, according to the affidavit. He told detectives he messed up, ruined his and his children's lives, and just wanted to make things right.

When questioned about the incident, Terry Barlow told police that he knew where his wife was because he placed a tracker on her vehicle. Terry Barlow suspected his wife was having an affair with the witness.

Terry Barlow told detectives he planned on taking his own life but that did not happen.

When questioned about the weapons, Barlow said he had his wife’s .380 handgun in his pocket and his Smith and Wesson .40 caliber. Barlow told detectives he discarded his wife’s gun on Laurel Street, but he did not know where his gun was.

Terry and Ashley Barlow were separated at the time of the fatal shooting. Ashley Barlow's family told 12News that she had endured "years of family violence at the hands of her husband."

Her family said Ashley Barlow was "finally ready to break away from him," and was murdered because she wanted a divorce.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

