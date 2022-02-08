Beaumont man gets 7-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, firearms violations

On March 19, 2020, law enforcement officials found 14 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of cocaine, Xanax tablets, marijuana and ecstasy tablets during a search.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to a Tuesday announcement from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Avery L. Mims, 36, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

On March 19, 2020, law enforcement officials found 14 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of cocaine, Xanax tablets, marijuana, and ecstasy tablets during a search of a vehicle Mims was driving. Officers also located a firearm near the drugs.

Other items found in the car led officers to believe Mims was involved in drug trafficking. Those items were listed as digital scales and about “$1,000 in various small denominations.”

A federal indictment and arrest warrant were later issued for Mims. When the arrest warrant was executed, Mims was found with a backpack containing about 60 grams of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, various tablets, and a firearm, according to court documents.

Mims was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 3, 2021, and charged with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.

He pleaded guilty on August 2, 2021, to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

