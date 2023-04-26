6 years prison, 10 on probation for Beaumont who assaulted child, mom in 2020

He changed his plea to guilty at the last minute to avoid a potentially much longer sentence.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man who took a plea deal in March 2023 as a jury was being seated to try him for assaulting a woman and her child has been sentenced.

Corie Reed, 32, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court to six years in prison for injury to a child.

Stevens also sentenced him to 10 years for felony assault of the child's mother.

Because the sentences will run concurrently, once he is released from prison he will still be on probation until the 10 years are up.

Reed had his maximum sentence reduced to no more than 10 years by pleading guilty to a lesser offense.

He was charged with assault family violence and injury to a child after he assaulted a woman and then choked her child before throwing them to the ground in 2020, according to police.

Both of these charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and prosecutors were prepared to seek a punishment of up to 20 years for Reed.

In March 2023, as a jury was about to be seated, he changed his plea to guilty as part of an open plea that would prevent the punishment from being enhanced and capped his sentence at 10 years.

