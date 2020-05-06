BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police officers went to an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at 1:53 p.m. June 5 in the 1100 block of South 11th Street at The Liquor Store, according to Beaumont Police dispatch.

The Liquor Store is across from a former HEB on 11th Street.

12News is waiting for more information from Beaumont Police.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have any information about this incident or any other crimes, call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.

All tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Mother and daughter doctors matched at the same hospital for residency

Trump moves to allow commercial fishing in conservation area near Cape Cod

Unemployment rate falls to 13.3% as US adds 2.5 million jobs in May

Thousands of gallons in oil found illegally buried in Crosby, deputies say

Twitter disables President Trump campaign's George Floyd video tribute