Beaumont ISD officials investigating after Sallie Curtis Elementary School tagged with graffiti

The graffiti was discovered by a teacher Saturday morning. A group of male suspects were seen on the school’s rooftop, but haven't been identified.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are investigating after Sallie Curtis Elementary School was tagged with graffiti.

The graffiti was discovered by a teacher the morning of Saturday, April 24, 2023.

A district spokesperson tells 12News they believe the crime took place late Friday night up into early Saturday morning.

A group of male suspects were seen on the school’s rooftop, but have yet to be identified, according to the spokesperson.

"Any individuals identified as actors in this crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. These acts will not be tolerated by Beaumont ISD," Beaumont ISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough tells 12News.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the district

409-617-7001.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information