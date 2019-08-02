BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating allegations that PTA funds have been mismanaged at a Beaumont elementary school.

The Beaumont Independent School District Police Department is now investigating allegations surrounding mismanagement of PTA funds at Amelia Elementary School according to a BISD spokesperson.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.