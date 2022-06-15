Houston police asking for help identifying man involved in homicide, believed to have Beaumont ties

A video on the Beaumont Police Department Facebook page shows what appears to be the suspect and one other person attempting to kick in an apartment door.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Houston detectives are asking for help in finding a man they believe has Beaumont ties who is connected to a homicide in Houston.

A 42 second video on the Beaumont Police Department Facebook page shows what appears to be the suspect and one other person attempting to kick in an apartment door. Both men appear to be armed.

The man Beaumont Police are looking for is wearing what appears to be a white hoodie with a small black design. The other is wearing a black and red jacket.

12News decided not to show the videos because of vulgar language heard in it, but those who want to can watch it on the Beaumont Police Department Facebook page.

The suspect wearing the black jacket begins speaking saying what sounds like, “I’m going to kill this [sic]. If you don’t open this door, I’m going to kill him.” He then threatens to shoot through the door.

Both suspects appear to point their guns at the door, while the one wearing black starts counting to three. He then can be heard stating that he thinks whoever is inside the apartment has a gun.

After three, they do not shoot but begin kicking the door again. A short time later, the suspect in white appears to shoot at the door.

It is unknown if the shots the suspect fired were the deadly ones connected to the homicide investigation. They appear to enter as the video ends.

A second 16 second video shows the suspect in white. He looks at what appears to be an elevator camera and then pulls a mask over his face.

Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to call Beaumont Detective Phillip Smith at 409-880-3830. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Houston Detectives are trying to identify a man involved in a Homicide. Investigators believe he has ties the Beaumont area. If you know who this man is, contact Beaumont PD Detective Phillip Smith 409-880-3830. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas 409-833-TIPS, log on to 833tips.com or download the P3 TIPS app and submit your information with a smartphone or tablet. All tips received by Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.

